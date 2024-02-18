Police arrest Stanislaus County man for hit-and-run that killed a woman

(FOX40.COM) — A man has been arrested by Modesto police officers for his role in a homicide that happened on Friday night, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The man, a 32-year-old from Ceres, turned himself in to police in the downtown area of the city around 3 p.m., the agency said.

On Friday night around 9 p.m., police responded to the area of 6th Street at the Highway 99 offramp to assist California Highway Patrol officers with a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said that upon arrival, the involved vehicle fled the scene while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The woman would later be declared dead by medical personnel.

Detectives began to investigate and learned that an assault had taken place, police said. As the investigation continued, detectives were able to identify a suspect.

“This is still an active investigation. The victim was known to [the suspect], and it appears they had been involved in a relationship. The details of the relationship are still being investigated,” police said on Facebook.

The man was booked into a Stanislaus County jail for homicide and domestic violence charges, police added.

No other information has been released, but police say that anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162.

