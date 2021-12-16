Police arrest student in Bruton High School shooting threat

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bruton High School student on Wednesday while investigating a school shooting threat in Williamsburg.

Deputies located the 17-year-old boy around 2:15 p.m. and placed him in custody. The sheriff’s office says he did not attend school Wednesday.

The teenager faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm on school property, threats to shoot at or burn a school, and underage possession of a firearm.

He was transported to the Merrimac Detention Center where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

Authorities arrested three Grafton High School students earlier this month in connection with a different threat made against that school. The students were taken into custody before school started.

In reference to the threats at Bruton, the sheriff’s office emphasized that authorities take this type of threat seriously.

“Once again, please be assured that York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County School Division take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We ask that any threat or concern be reported directly to law enforcement.”

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com