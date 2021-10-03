Police arrest suspect, 21, on murder suspicion in elderly man’s killing in Fort Worth

A 21-year-old assailant used sharp force to kill an elderly man last week in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Tony Clark, 76, was injured about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1300 block of Eagle Drive, according to a Fort Worth police report. Police were called there about 8 a.m. for an unconscious person.

Clark died later in the hour at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police booked Jonathan Benami on suspicion of murder. Benami lives in Fort Worth, as Clark did.

There was no relationship between Clark and Benami, police said.

Police did not release other information about the killing or describe what they allege motivated it.