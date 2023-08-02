Police arrest suspect in 3 separate shootings Wednesday in Kansas City and Grandview

A person police believe shot three people in separate locations Wednesday morning in the Kansas City metro has been detained in south Kansas City, police said.

Kansas City police posted the arrest update on social media just before 11:30 a.m., a little more than three hours after the first shooting was reported.

At 8:19 a.m. police were called to a shooting near Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace. Eight minutes later, at 8:27 a.m., they were called to a second shooting at about a mile away at Longview Road and Food Lane, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Both victims in the Kansas City shootings are thought to be alive, Becchina said.

At 8:31 a.m., Grandview police responded to a fatal shooting in the 11900 block of Smalley Avenue, Kansas City police said.

The description of the suspect and vehicle in each of the three shootings was similar, Becchina said.

Police initially distributed a photo of the suspect vehicle from the Kansas City shootings, which they said matches the vehicle of the person they’ve detained. It is a green Dodge Dakota extended cab truck with gray trim and silver wheels. There is also a large white sticker in the rear window and a push lawnmower in the truck bed.

The suspect, believed to be male, was thought to be wearing a skull mask, according to initial descriptions, Becchina said.

Further information about the subject who’s been detained has not been released.

The Star’s Matti Gellman contribued.