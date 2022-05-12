Police arrest suspect in ABQ double homicide

May 12—Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his roommates late last month at a northeast Albuquerque home.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Samuel Archuleta was arrested on Wednesday in Durango.

The 21-year-old is charged with two open counts of murder in the April 30 deaths of Jarrod Jackson and Nicole Sanchez, both 25.

Jackson and Sanchez were found shot to death at the home they shared with Archuleta near Girard and Constitution.

Gallegos said police worked with authorities in Durango to arrest Archuleta, who had told his parents he killed his roommates.