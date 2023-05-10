Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing family member in Atwater

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member in Atwater, according to authorities.

At about noon Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Castle Trailer Park in the 2800 block of North Buhach Road, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. Officers found a woman suffering from two stab wounds.

She was transported to a Modesto hospital by air ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

During an investigation, police learned the stabbing was related to a family disturbance. According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Garcia, was at the residence in violation of a court order. During some sort of family fight, Garcia allegedly stabbed his aunt twice before leaving the scene. Police conducted a search of the area and Garcia was located in the area of Nashua and Swaps streets where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Garcia was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while on bail as well as misdemeanor violation of a court order and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.