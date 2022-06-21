Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man multiple times in Merced

A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after a man suffered stab wounds during a disturbance in Merced on Monday, according to police.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Meadows Avenue, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 20-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was flown to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Police also located the suspect at the scene, identified as Kobe Thomas Wheldon, 20, of Merced, who police said was in possession of a knife. Authorities said that according to witness statements, the men were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the alleged stabbing.

According to Foster, the incident remains under investigation and police have not determined a possible motive for the alleged stabbing.

Wheldon was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.