Police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing home under construction in Merced

A Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalism after allegedly breaking into a vacant home and damaging the interior, according to authorities.

Derris Skinner, 32, of Merced, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. Officers responded just after 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report of vandalism at a residence in the 2400 block of Explorador Drive.

Authorities said Skinner is accused of kicking open the door to a home that is under construction, burning carpet inside the home — possibly with cigarettes — and causing damage to the interior of the residence. Police said the man was identified as a suspect after surveillance video recorded his vehicle leaving the scene.

Authorities contacted Skinner at his home in north Merced around 11 a.m. and placed him under arrest. Police said an estimated $1,000 in damage occurred to the residence. Foster said Skinner is currently on probation out of Merced County and police believe the man may be responsible for several incidents of vandalism and burglary in the same housing development over the past two weeks.

Police continue to investigate the incidents and determine if any other persons were involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725.