Police arrest suspect in Acworth armed robbery

May 27—Cobb police have arrested an Acworth man who, they believe, left a liquor store clerk in critical condition after robbing him at gunpoint May 12.

Rashaad Snipes, 19, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The liquor store clerk, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, was still in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Thursday morning, according to a news release from Cobb police.

Cobb police officers responded at around 9:35 p.m. to a call of a person shot at the Bottle Shop liquor store at 2557 Baker Road May 12 and found Govani with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the police department, said at the time.

According to Delk, Snipes had made off with an "undisclosed amount of cash."