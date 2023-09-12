Police arrest suspect who allegedly lunged at officer with razor blade

Delaware State Police arrested a suspect after he allegedly brandished a razor blade and lunged at an officer on Saturday.

Ocean City, Maryland resident Matthew Slentz, 37, was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing. He also faces charges for carrying a concealed deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

State troopers responded to a disorderly conduct incident at The Starboard, a Dewey Beach bar, at around 10:02 p.m. on Saturday night. Slentz reportedly refused to leave the watering hole.

"A trooper at the scene attempted to assist Starboard employees with removing the disorderly subject from the premises, however, he refused to comply," Delaware State Police explained in a statement.

Slentz then reportedly swooped on an officer and attempted to injure him with a razor blade. The suspect eventually needed to be tased, police said.

"The subject, identified as Matthew Slentz, brandished a concealed razor blade from his hooded shirt and lunged at the trooper," the statement explained. "Slentz continued to refuse verbal commands to comply and was subsequently taken into custody after being tased."

Authorities eventually discovered that Slentz was also carrying a concealed spring-loaded switchblade. The trooper he lunged at and the bar's patrons were all uninjured.

After being arrested, Slentz was booked into Sussex Correctional Institution on a secured bond of $22,050.

Delaware State Police are actively investigating the case. No additional details about the incident are known at this time.





