Police arrest suspect in ART bus shooting

Aug. 16—Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a long gun on an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus earlier this month in Nob Hill.

Allen Salazar, 52, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the Aug. 6 incident.

"This case is in the early stages, and we must focus on allowing the court process to work," Maya Lindgren, Salazar's attorney, said Tuesday.

According to police, Salazar was riding the bus when he pulled out a firearm and shot through a partition and the glass door of the bus, frightening other passengers.

Salazar was arrested on Saturday along East Central and was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him until trial.

"(Salazar) fired a gun while riding an occupied city bus," the motion reads. "He could've easily killed anyone on the bus ... anyone standing by the bus, or anyone driving near the bus," according to the motion.