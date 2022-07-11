Police arrest suspect in Astoria robberies

Jul. 10—The man who police say is responsible for two recent robberies in Astoria has been arrested.

Astoria police said on Sunday that Donald Lee Sparling, 68, is in custody on charges unrelated to the robberies.

Sparling allegedly robbed Lewis & Clark Bank on Commercial Street on June 30 by presenting a note to a teller. On Friday, he allegedly robbed Wauna Federal Credit Union on W. Marine Drive in a similar manner.

Police have not disclosed the amount of money stolen from either location.