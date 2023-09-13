People escape house before police arrest barricaded suspect in north Charlotte

A suspect who was barricaded in a home with a firearm is in custody after a standoff with SWAT officers in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in north Charlotte, according to a tweet from CMPD.

Officers found Lonnie Raye, 30, barricaded in the home of an acquaintance on Toddville Road shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said. Everyone in the home was able to exit safely.

Raye fired one shot while inside the home before surrendering and was taken into custody just before 8 a.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.