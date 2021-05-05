Police Arrest Suspect Behind Stabbing of Two Elderly Asian Women in SF

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a GoFundMe to help the Eng family with medical expenses.



A man suspected to be behind the stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco on Tuesday is now in police custody.



What happened: The violent attack happened at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area.



The suspect, 54, walked up to the victims who were waiting for the bus, stabbed them and casually walked away from the scene, witnesses told KPIX5's Betty Yu. Another witness said she saw the man walk up to the victims while clutching a knife.

The suspect, whose name is still being withheld by the police, attacked the two women from behind. He attacked the 65-year-old woman first, slashing her across the back and elbow.

Chui Fong Eng, 85, the second victim, was stabbed through her arm and into her chest, said her grandson, Drew Eng.

Officers arrested the suspect about two hours after the attack on the 600 block of Eddy Street.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney took to Twitter to condemn the recent violent attack.



Other details: Eng said his grandmother just finished shopping in Chinatown before the attack happened. The two victims did not know each other.



Both victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. They underwent surgery to treat their injuries.

According to Haney, the two victims are now “out of surgery and stable.”

Authorities have yet to call the recent attack a hate crime but said they are not ruling it out.

Charges against the man are still pending. Assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse are possibilities, reported ABC7.



Anyone with information about the attack can contact San Francisco police by calling 415-575-4444 or texting TIP411 with the message “SFPD.”



Featured Image via KPIX5

