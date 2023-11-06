Police arrest suspect in Belltown bus crash that killed one, injured several others

Police have arrested a suspect in a crash between a Metro bus and a car that killed a woman and hurt several others.

The incident happened on Saturday in downtown Seattle when a red sedan hit a Metro bus, which then crashed through a building.

A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk was hit and killed.

During the investigation into the collision, Seattle police found evidence that drugs may have been used in the sedan. Police got a warrant to draw blood from the driver as part of a DUI investigation.

The suspect driver of the red sedan, a 31-year-old man, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

He will be booked into the King County Jail once he is medically cleared from Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition following the crash.