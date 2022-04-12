Police arrest suspect in burglary at gun manufacturer in southeast Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrested a suspect in connection to a burglary call at a gun manufacturing and sales business in southeast Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Lone Star Armory, 2006 Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, at around 2:35 a.m. A police department spokesperson said officers found and arrested someone in the area who matched the suspect’s profile and clothing description.

Police also recovered two stolen weapons taken from the armory.

The call was still active with investigators at the business Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson said.