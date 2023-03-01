Police arrest suspect in Canton Giant Eagle bank branch robbery

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON ‒ A 30-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday, accused of last month's robbing a grocery store bank.

The suspect was arrested at his home in the 1500 block of 30th Street NW on Wednesday after detectives from the Canton Police Special Investigation Unit and the Canton office of the FBI executed a search warrant.

The man is accused of robbing the Huntington Bank branch inside the Giant Eagle at 608 Raff Road SW at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 1. The masked robber approached the teller and handed her a note demanding cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated robbery, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compounds. He also was wanted on an unrelated parole violation.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or the Canton Office of the FBI at 330-456-6200. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

