Police arrest suspect in Carbondale shooting death

Aug. 9—Carbondale police this morning arrested a suspect in a shooting death outside a city townhouse development late Monday night.

Police Chief Brian Bognatz said a city officer pulled over the suspect, a man in his early to mid 20s, in his vehicle about 8 a.m. at Belmont and Canaan streets.

State police have the man in custody at their barracks in Dunmore, Bognatz said. He declined to identify the suspect, saying that would come from state police. Police are obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said the dead man was 35 years old and was found lying in the parking lot outside 185 Fallbrook St. Bognatz said he lived in the housing complex. The complex is owned by Fallbrook Associates LP, a company related to United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, according to state corporate records.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

"There were multiple shots fired, that's for sure," Bognatz said. "How many hit the victim, we don't know."

Rowland declined to identify the dead man because he was waiting to notify one more relative of the death.

Bognatz said the motive remains under investigation.

In a news release, state police spokesman Robert Urban confirmed the investigation continues and asked people with information about the shooting to call 570-963-3156.

"The state police would like to make it known that there is no danger to anyone at the complex or in the surrounding area," Urban said.

