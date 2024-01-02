Police arrest suspect in Chase Bank robbery in Newington

Police have arrested a New Britain man accused of robbing a bank in Newington last week.

Matthew Kevorkian, 28, allegedly handed the teller a note indicating his intent to rob the Chase Bank, located at 3180 Berlin Turnpike, on Friday shortly before 4:45 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Newington Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

Newington police said they disseminated an image of the suspect in the robbery to area police departments. Members of multiple agencies were able to identify the suspect as Kevorkian, who was known to be recently staying at the Welcome Inn Motel in Meriden, according to police.

Newington police said officers during the investigation spotted Kevorkian getting into a ride-share vehicle outside the motel and, with assistance from Meriden police, stopped the vehicle and took him into custody.

He was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

Kevorkian was held on a $150,000 bond and was expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.