Police arrest suspect in Claude Evans Park shooting

BATTLE CREEK — Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a June 21 shooting at Claude Evans Park.

The BCPD Gang Suppression Unit and Detective Bureau received information that the suspect was in the Lansing area, and worked with Lansing-area law enforcement agencies to find him, police said in a Friday news release.

On Wednesday evening, Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative Team made a traffic stop that led to the suspect’s arrest. Police also obtained a search warrant to search the suspect’s Lansing residence.

Battle Creek police returned the suspect to Battle Creek; he is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail for several outstanding warrants related to the park shooting.

Anyone in the community who was in or near the park during this time, and may have information that would help police is advised to call 911, or contact police anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Officers from the city’s Gang Suppression Unit were on routine patrol in the area of the park at about 8 p.m. June 21 when they noticed a large crowd and multiple people running away from the basketball courts.

Several people directed officers to the courts, where they thought a fight was happening.

“They got guns,” a woman fleeing the park can be heard telling an officer in body cam video released June 22.

Police said they saw a man pointing a handgun at other individuals in the park and he fired several rounds at those people. In the video, five shots can be heard rattling off in quick succession.

An officer subsequently fired five rounds from their duty weapon in an attempt to stop the suspect, but the individual was able to flee the scene in a black SUV.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said. The involved officer was placed on administrative leave, as is routine protocol.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek shooting suspect arrested in Lansing