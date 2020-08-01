Police in White Lake Township, Michigan, have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to the death of a professional poker player.

The body of Susie Zhao was found burned in a parking lot on July 13, police said.

Detectives with the White Lake Township Police Department were notified by the FBI on Friday that they'd located a vehicle belonging to a 60-year-old Pontiac resident wanted in connection to Zhao's death.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Interstate 275 and Michigan Avenue, and the man, yet to be identified by authorities, was arrested.

Susie Zhao, 33, a professional poker player also known as Susie Q., was found dead on July 23, 2020, in a parking lot in Lake Township, Mich. A 60-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to her murder on July 31.

"The complaint will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office review," Detective Lt. Christopher Hild said in a statement.

Zhao, 33, was a resident of Waterford Township and recently relocated to California. She was known professional as "Susie Q" and was featured in ESPN World Series Poker events during 2012, 2015 and 2017, according to her online obituary.

A graveside memorial service for Zhao took place on Saturday at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

Police arrest suspect connected to apparent killing of professional poker player Susie Zhao originally appeared on abcnews.go.com