Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting of 6-year-old DC resident

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl earlier this month.

Marktwan Hargraves, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 16 shooting of Nyiah Courtney, who was fatally struck while her mother, another woman, and two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Police Chief Robert Contee revealed during a Wednesday press conference, according to the DCist.

PEACEFUL WALK HELD IN DC FOR MURDERED 6-YEAR-OLD

Earlier this month, Hargraves allegedly opened fire in the Congress Heights neighborhood of southeast Washington. The shots were fired by an individual in a moving vehicle, which was later found burned, according to the Washington Post.

“I stood before you just over a week ago and said we would get justice for 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney,” Contee said. “The prayers of the community have been answered. I’m here to announce today that we’ve got our man.”

Contee added that Hargraves was "no stranger" to law enforcement.

Courtney's death, combined with shots fired outside of a Washington Nationals game the next day, brought the increasing violence in the nation's capital into the spotlight.

Police responded to four victims with gunshot injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 17 outside of the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres, which was postponed after the shots rang out. Video footage posted to social media shows a mixture of frightened fans scrambling for cover inside the stadium, while others attempted to leave the game as the announcer told attendees to "remain inside the stadium."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, in the aftermath of the shootings, signed a letter authorizing city police to use “any overtime necessary to meet our public safety needs” and to increase deployments.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, DC, shooting, Firearms, Gun Violence, Nationals, Muriel Bowser

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting of 6-year-old DC resident