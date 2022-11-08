Police arrest suspect in connection with Sunday shooting in Melrose

Police have arrested the man they suspect of shooting two men in Melrose on Sunday.

According to Melrose Police, Christopher Corcoran, 44, was arrested Monday after the Melrose native allegedly shot two men in the area of Waverly Place following a verbal altercation Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. to find two men suffering from gunshots to their lower extremities. Officers began providing medical attention, including applying a tourniquet to the legs of one of the men. The victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their non-serious injuries.

The male suspect fled the area on foot but an immediate search did not turn up the wanted gunman.

Through a subsequent investigation that included collecting of shell cases left on the street, police identified Corcoran as the suspect. Police say the investigation also revealed that the suspect and two victims were in an argument before shots were fired.

Corcoran was arrested without incident in Saugus Monday afternoon according to Melrose police.

Corcoran was charged with two counts armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a fire arm, and one count of possession of a firearm without a license. He is expected to be arranged Tuesday in Malden District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW