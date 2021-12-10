Police arrest suspect in damaged Quran case at ASU





Arizona State University (ASU) police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to the destruction of a Quran in a university library.

Wesley Waggoner, 37, was arrested on Thursday evening after university staff reported him for allegedly damaging library property. Police also uncovered surveillance footage that connected Waggoner to a previous crime of destroying a Quran on the campus, according to a local NBC News station.

NBC obtained a message from a university librarian that included a student report on the initial incident, which occurred in ASU's Hayden Library. The librarian said that no witnesses came forward in the incident but evidence suggesting that the Quran was burned was found, the news outlet reported.

Police reportedly said that Waggoner was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He was charged with was charged possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

"We are still investigating the circumstances and reasoning surrounding these actions," an ASU Police Department representative told the NBC News station.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.