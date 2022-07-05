Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Chicago Shooting after Finding DNA Evidence on Rifle

Police arrested a person of interest in the fatal Highland Park July 4 shooting that left at least six dead and dozens injured on Monday evening.

The suspect, 22-year-old Robert Crimo III, is believed to have taken shots at parade-goers from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois at approximately 10:00a.m. on Monday. He was arrested after a brief pursuit and is being questioned by the FBI, according to ABC7.

Crimo, who also goes by the rapper name “Awake,” was identified after his DNA was found on a rifle close to the scene of the shooting, NBC Chicago reported. He was dressed as a woman at one point during the incident, according to the outlet.

The FBI describes Crimo as being white, thin, with brown hair and several face tattoos, including tally marks on his right cheek, cursive script on his left eyebrow and red roses with green leaves on his neck.

Crimo had posted disturbing content on his social media before the incident, with his latest YouTube music video depicting him in the aftermath of a school shooting, according to NBC News. His uncle, Paul Crimo told CNN that “there were no signs that I saw that would make him do this,” but noted that “he’s a quiet kid. He’s usually on his own. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself.”

Police identified Crimo as a person of interest hours after the incident, and SWAT members went to his house — located less than a mile from where the shooting occurred — shortly afterwards, according to ABC7.

Crimo was spotted by a police officer at 6:30p.m. at Route 41 and Buckley Road. His vehicle was stopped after a brief pursuit and he was arrested “without incident.”

