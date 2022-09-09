Police arrest suspect in deadly Highway 18 road-rage shooting

A suspect is in custody on murder charges almost two months after a Tigard man was killed during a suspected road-rage shooting while day-tripping with his partner on Highway 18 in Polk County.

Oregon State Police detectives, in conjunction with the Polk County Major Crimes Team, announced Friday they had arrested a 23-year-old Beaverton man in connection to the shooting death of 45-year-old Dennis Gerard Anderson.

Anderson and Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46, were driving on Highway 18 on July 13 when a BMW 3 series being driven by the alleged shooter tried to pass them.

Goldsbury told The Oregonian that she and Anderson, a father of three, were just coming back from a day trip in Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantining.

Witnesses said Anderson pulled over to let the driver of the BMW pass, but the car later stopped near their vehicle. When Anderson got out of his car, someone from the BMW fired multiple rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement asked for the public's help with identifying the shooter, who was described as being a young man with a medium complexion, small stature and short dark hair in a black BMW with a round emblem on the hood.

Their investigation led them to Beaverton.

The suspect was arrested at his home early Friday morning and taken to the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon. He will be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. Friday in Polk County Circuit Court.

Oregon State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

