Police arrest suspect in deadly Lacey shooting

Lacey Police say that they have arrested homicide suspect Scott Brodrick after the fatal shooting in Lacey on Monday.

A report written by the Lacey Police Department says that with the help of a SWAT and K9 team, Brodrick was arrested in a fast food parking lot on Friday. Brodrick did not surrender to the police right away which caused officers to use less-lethal force as well as the K9.

Brodrick was taken to the hospital for his wounds before being booked into Thurston County Jail. He was charged with murder in the first degree while armed with a firearm after allegedly shooting a man several times. Police also said that additional related arrests may happen in the future.

🚨HOMICIDE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY pic.twitter.com/JGtMlqGwpo — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) August 26, 2023