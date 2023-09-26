Police arrest suspect in deadly OKC motel shooting
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
In the first solo episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill talks through loyalty in the modern NBA, specifically as it relates to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
Google just released a fake ad for the iPager, a made up retro-style beeper that shows off the limitations of Apple’s SMS text messaging platform. Apple’s continued reliance on SMS tech has impacted interoperability between iOS and Android devices.
Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
DIY expert iFixit has denigrated Apple for failure to follow through with its commitment to the right-to-repair movement, thanks to software that limits these kinds of projects. Additionally, the organization has downgraded the iPhone 14’s repairability score.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
A 14-year-old white boy indicted last month on charges of attempted murder of a Black teen was released from jail this week pending a trial. Given the circumstances of the incident, some have questioned why hate crime charges have not been brought.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
There is growing alarm about Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after the 10th inmate death at the facility this year amid an ongoing DOJ probe into longtime issues of overcrowding and sanitation. But critics say jail leadership doesn’t want to fix the issues because they have ulterior motives, which includes a new $2B facility.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
Shortly after the end of Apple's fall event, the Gen Z superstar songwriter dropped a music video for "get him back!" that was filmed on the newest iPhone. The video was shot by director Jack Begert, who has worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney, in collaboration with Apple.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.