Police arrest suspect after death investigation

A suspect has been identified and arrested following a death investigation in Dayton, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Gettysburg Avenue and Prison Road, which is near the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men, on Sept. 23 after 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male that was dead, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit began their investigation.

On Oct. 3, a suspect was arrested, Bauer said

