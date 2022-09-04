Police arrest suspect in east Arlington apartment complex killing on murder suspicion

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect who they allege in Arlington shot to death a man who was in a relationship with a relative of the suspect.

Darius Brown, 32, shot Donald Hunt dead on Aug. 26 inside the victim’s apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive, Arlington police said. Hunt, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brown and Hunt, 40, got into an argument about the relative before the killing, police said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force found Brown in the 5000 block of Southpoint Drive. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail.