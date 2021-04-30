Police arrest suspect in east Fort Worth car wash killing; victim was shot in his back

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with the killing three weeks ago of a man at an east Fort Worth car wash.

Ndenga Wynn, 41, was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of John Brown Jr., 35, at JR Carwash at 5425 Ramey Ave., according to a Fort Worth police jail booking log.

Brown was slain on April 5 and died of a gunshot wound in his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Brown died at a hospital.

Brown was involved in a verbal fight with three people before he was shot, police have said. The suspects left the scene in a sport utility vehicle. Police have not announced the arrest of other assailants and have not described the nature of the fight.