Police arrest suspect after eight people shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — Police in Harrisonburg arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured eight people early Sunday morning, a press release said.

Tyreaf I. Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

Fleming is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, the release said.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is still trying to determine if other suspects were involved in the shooting.

“I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody,” Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner said. “Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved. We will ensure any updates are provided to our community as soon as additional information is available.”

The shooting took place shortly before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said an individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Witness statements and available security camera footage helped police identify Fleming as a suspect, the release said.

Five of those injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, with three additional victims taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Patients ranged in age from 18 to 27.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

