Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

Aug. 20—Albuquerque police last week arrested the suspect in a fatal and hit and run crash in July, who later reported the car stolen.

Police charged Christopher Trammell, 25, with homicide by vehicle and other charges in connection with the fatal crash that happened near Indian School and Louisiana at around 11 p.m. on July 11, according to court records.

Police said last month that a man was crossing the street "against the signal" when he was struck and fatally injured. A red Ford Focus with a black hood fled the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police didn't identify the man who was killed.

A witness hours later identified his neighbor, Trammell, as a possible suspect, according to the complaint.

The morning after the crash, Trammell reported his red Ford Focus was stolen. It was later found about a half-mile from Trammell's residence, according to the complaint.

Two weeks after the crash, the complaint says that Trammell checked into New Mexico Wellness Treatment Center in Taos, where Trammell was receiving services and also identifying as Tara.

A peer support worker at the center told officers that Trammell at one point was found in a fetal position and was crying and confided that Trammell had hurt someone and felt bad about it, according to the complaint. The worker said days later Trammell confessed to her that Trammell was driving while high on drugs and alcohol, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Charges against Trammell were filed on Aug. 16, according to court records.

Prosecutors on Saturday moved to detain Trammell until trial.

"His actions in fleeing the scene was totally unacceptable," prosecutors wrote. "He was required to tend to the injured party but chose not to render aid."