Police arrest suspect in fatal road rage shooting involving city workers

Mar. 8—New Mexico State Police has charged Karl Rougemont, 31, of Santa Fe with an open count of murder in the fatal shooting of Chris Vigil, 40, during an apparent road rage incident Monday evening near the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road.

Both men were city of Santa Fe employees who worked in the Water Division of the Public Utilities Department, according to the city's website.

Rougemont was a collections specialist and Vigil was a automated meter reader, the website says.

Witness interviews and video footage revealed both men were driving west on St. Michael's when they stopped, got out of their vehicles and began fighting, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

According to the affidavit, at one point "Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist, Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately 5 times. Vigil was shot at least once and Rougemont was able to get up and walk backwards to his vehicle."

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 5 p.m., they began rendering aid to Vigil, the document says. Emergency medical personnel then transported Vigil to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

When police attempted to interview Rougemont he requested an attorney, the affidavit says.

Police recovered a firearm, two magazines and four fired casings from the scene.

The affidavit says the incident occurred within 100 yards of at least one inhabited building.

In addition to murder, Rougemont is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, court records show.

The city's first homicide of 2022 comes in a six-day stretch that has seen four violent deaths in the area. A Santa Fe police officer and retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., were killed Wednesday during a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit of a suspect on Interstate 25 just past Old Pecos Trail. A woman is facing murder charges in their deaths. On Friday, an Edgewood man was charged with an open count of murder after he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother.

There were 11 homicides in Santa Fe County in 2021, along with the high-profile shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust film production at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's prop revolver discharged a live bullet. That incident is still under investigation.