Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of teen near Rocky Creek Road in south Macon

Hours after a 15-year-old boy was found shot dead in a wooded area on Pinson Street near Rocky Creek Road in Macon Tuesday morning, police arrested a suspect in the killing.

Police arrested Algie Frankar Bryant, 57, Tuesday night in connection with the teen’s death. The victim was identified as Ashton Roberts, 15, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant was charged with murder along with marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during a felony after investigators connected him with Roberts’s death, which came after Roberts had been shot “several” times, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Multiple witnesses near Rocky Creek Road and Houston Avenue hear gunfire regularly, and one woman was even concerned someone might have been killed when she heard shots in that area of south Macon Monday night.

Roberts was found dead in the wooded area Pinson Street just before noon the next morning.

The investigation began as police gathered shell casings from nearby parking lots and tried to determine how long Roberts had been dead. Information on evidence or the exact time of Roberts’s death was not known, and his body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

Bryant was interviewed by investigators after his arrest Tuesday night and now resides in the county jail, where he is being held without bond.