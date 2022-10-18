Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing in north Durham

Durham Police arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in north Durham.

Police responded to a call about 1:42 p.m. about a disturbance with a weapon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. There they found a woman who had been stabbed.

The woman was hospitalized and later died from her wounds, police said in a news release.

Police arrested the suspect, who was still on scene and taken into custody shortly after officers arrived. Police did not provide the identities of the suspect, the woman who died or additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.