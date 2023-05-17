Police arrest suspect following 2 shoplifting incidents 15 minutes apart in Exeter shopping center

May 16—A Reading man was arrested after police said he shoplifted about 15 minutes apart Monday at two stores in Exeter Commons shopping center, concealing about $400 worth of seafood and electronics in the pockets of his puffer jacket.

Curtis D. Williams, 49, of the 300 block of South 17 1/2 Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await hearings following arraignment Monday night before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court. Williams faces two counts of retail theft.

According to Exeter police:

Officers were dispatched to Target at 5:16 p.m. for a retail theft in progress. Police were told a man was seen via security camera hiding electronic merchandise in his two-tone puffer jacket. The suspect was last seen walking into the nearby Giant grocery store.

Officer Christian Butz found the man who fit that description. He learned the suspect, later identified as Williams, had walked out without paying for items he had taken.

Butz could see items bulging out of Williams' jacket.

Williams began pulling items out of his pockets. They included about $33 worth of crab legs taken from Giant and a Bose speaker and four Fire TV streaming devices worth $360 from Target.