Police arrest suspect following screwdriver attack at Las Cruces storage facility. Victim says stabbing was unprovoked.

LAS CRUCES - Police arrested a man after they said he stabbed another man with a screwdriver on Monday.

Joaquin Solis, 23, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint.

In an affidavit, Las Cruces Police Det. Dustin Lockridge said that Solis and the stabbing victim met up at Discount Self Storage on the 5000 block of Bataan Memorial West on Monday morning. Lockridge wrote in the affidavit that Solis and the victim were moving things out of a storage unit when Solis picked up a flat-head screwdriver and stabbed the victim.

The victim told police that the attack was unprovoked and that he had no idea why Solis would stab him with a screwdriver. When the victim asked Solis why he was stabbing him, Solis said "you know why," the victim told police.

After being stabbed in the back, neck and head, the victim reported to police that he pushed Solis away and barricaded himself inside the storage unit. Solis left a few minutes later, allowing the victim a chance to escape and find help, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that Solis, who'd begun driving the victim's car around, then spotted him and tried to run him over. However, the victim was able to get to the storage facility's main office where he called for help, police said.

When police arrived, they found Solis in the victim's car, according to Lockridge's affidavit. Lockridge said that the car had blood droplets on it and that the bloody screwdriver was inside. Lockridge added that the storage's security camera footage showed Solis attempting to run down the victim in a car before police arrived.

Solis was scheduled for a first appearance in the Doña Ana County Magistrate Court on Tuesday. As of the publication of this article, he was being held without bond.

Prosecutors requested that a judge hold Solis in jail while he awaits trial. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

