Police arrest suspect after gun and ammunition were found at Hamden school following altercation between students

A man was arrested after police located a handgun and high-capacity magazine in the closet of a school in Hamden on Tuesday, hours after an altercation involving two students, police said.

The Hamden Police Department responded to Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, located at 670 Wintergreen Ave. in Hamden, for a report of a physical altercation around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Staff told police there was an altercation between 18-year-old student Khalil Davis-Yance and a 16-year-old student who sustained minor injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested Davis-Yancey and charged him with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police said they were called to the school again around 11:30 a.m. by school security, who told officers they received information there was a handgun inside the school. Officers found the handgun inside a classroom closet. It was determined that the handgun, a 9-millimeter, and a high-capacity magazine were placed there by the Davis-Yancey, according to police. Both were seized as evidence.

Davis-Yancey was located again, arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Hamden Sgt. Angela Vey said in a release. “We will continue to partner with the Hamden Superintendent of Schools to ensure our school community is cared for and safe.”

Hamden police said it will be increasing its police presence at the school and having its school resource officer visit the school daily to meet with staff and students.