Police arrest suspect involved hit and run that killed Clinton man

Police car

CLINTON, Tenn. – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run that took place on Clinch Avenue in Clinton on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to the Clinton Police Department's Facebook page.

The U.S. Marshalls and the Clinton Police Department arrested Dannon Ray Cole, age 50, in Knoxville on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection with the hit and run, the post stated.

Cole was booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

On Nov. 20 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road where a 39-year-old man, operating a motorized bicycle, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene, according to the CPD Facebook page.

The victim, Jordan Pitts, reportedly later died from his injuries.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Suspect in custody after fatal hit and run in Clinton