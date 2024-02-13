Police arrest suspect in killing of boy, 15, shot to death at Fort Worth apartment complex

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing in May of a 15-year-old boy in south Fort Worth.

Tedarius McGruder was booked on Sunday in the death of Xavier Hullaby, who was shot to death in a breezeway at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Joshua Drive.

Police in October arrested another suspect, Dwayne Gould, in the May 29 homicide. He is 19. A grand jury in November indicted Gould on murder. The case is pending in the 297th District Court in Tarrant County.

Hullaby’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not publicly said what they allege motivated the killing. Because the investigation is incomplete, police declined on Monday to release the arrest warrant affidavit, a document in which a detective describes evidence that he or she believes supports an arrest.

Police also declined to say whether any juvenile suspects have been taken into custody in the case.