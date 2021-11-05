Police arrest suspect in killing last year of man outside his east Fort Worth house

Police on Wednesday arrested one of as many as four suspects in the killing last year in east Fort Worth of a man as he stood by a pickup truck that he planned to drive to work.

Alicia Peoples, 19, of Fort Worth, was booked on suspicion of capital murder in the shooting death on Oct. 22, 2020, of Francisco Macias in the 5100 block of Anderson Street.

Police did not describe a motive and declined to release the arrest warrant affidavit in the case. Police have not arrested other suspects.

Police found Macias, who was 49 and known as Panchito, lying by a curb. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Macias was about to leave for work when three or four people approached him and he was shot in the head, police have said.

Police released surveillance video of a dark-colored vehicle that they believed was connected to the killing.