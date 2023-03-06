Police arrest suspect in killing of man shot dead in vehicle in south Fort Worth alley

Police on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide four weeks ago in south Fort Worth that detectives believe was related to a hit-and-run auto wreck.

Daveon Stevenson, 17, was booked on a murder arrest warrant when officers were on a person with a weapon call, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

Stevenson is accused in the Feb. 11 killing of Jose Duran, who was shot to death in the 3100 block of 6th Avenue.

Duran, 35, was shot in the upper body and was found in a vehicle in an alley, authorities said.

Homicide detectives believe that the shooting was related to a wreck in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road, about one mile from the scene where the victim was found, the spokesperson said.

Police did not release other information about the circumstances of the wreck or homicide.