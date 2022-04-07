Police arrest suspect in killing of man shot dead on front patio of Fort Worth house

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a killing last week at a house in northwest Fort Worth.

Marquas Howard, 22, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Julian Carr, 18, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Carr was slain on April 1 on a front patio in the 1000 block of West Central Avenue and died of a gunshot wound in his head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police declined to release the arrest warrant affidavit supporting Howard’s arrest because they said there were other suspects who were not in custody.