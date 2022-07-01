Police arrest suspect in Lewiston shooting

Jul. 1—LEWISTON — A local man was arrested on Thursday, charged with shooting another man during an exchange of gunfire on Bartlett Street on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Police arrested Rocyris Storer, 24, of 33 Winter St., on charges of elevated aggravated assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs after locating him at a home on Shawmut Street, investigators said.

Storer, who has a criminal history in the area, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Wany Wany Anyit, 32, of Topsham, during what was described as a shootout in the area of 199 Bartlett St. at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting left Anyit with two gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, released and then arrested — police said that while investigating the shooting, they found spent rounds and a discarded handgun they believe belonged to Anyit.

"In speaking with witnesses in the area, along with viewing surrounding camera footage, police learned that Anyit and another male were in a verbal altercation when Anyit pulled out a handgun and began shooting," according to a police statement issued earlier in the week. "It appears two other people returned fire, striking Anyit."

Storer was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he remained Thursday night.

Since the start of the year, police have investigated several reports of gunfire in the downtown area, including at least three that resulted in gunshot wounds.