Police arrest suspect who made false bomb threat during attempted California bank robbery

A suspect was arrested after he falsely claimed he had a bomb while attempting to rob a California bank, according to law enforcement.

Police said the individual entered a Bank of America location on the Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and walked up to a teller window with a note saying he had a bomb and was robbing the bank.

“The suspect was not given any money and then exited the bank where he was taken into custody without incident,” said Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek, according to KTLA.

Police quickly surrounded the bank after being alerted of the suspect, and officers searched his vehicle and person for a bomb. No explosive was found.

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the suspect.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area where the incident occurred but have since cleared it.

The FBI was also assisting local police with the investigation.

