Police arrest suspect in Monday drive-by shooting

Sep. 20—New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of firing a gun Monday afternoon at his ex-girlfriend's car near Las Acequias Park on Calle Atajo.

Salvador Sanchez Reyes, 41, was apprehended during a traffic stop Monday evening on Interstate 25 at the rest area near La Bajada, Santa Fe police said in a news release. He was expected to be booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Sanchez Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a firearm, the release said.

Sanchez Reyes' ex-girlfriend told police she was driving to see a friend when she noticed Sanchez Reyes in another vehicle. She lowered her window, she said, and he started firing a gun in her direction, according to the news release.

The woman accelerated to get away from Sanchez Reyes, she told police, but he chased after her and continued shooting at her. Police observed several projectile impacts on the woman's vehicle, the release said.

An investigating officer was able to speak briefly with Sanchez Reyes on the phone following the incident. However, he hung up when he was made aware he would be facing criminal charges, according to the release.

Santa Fe police began searching for him and were concerned he might have fled to Albuquerque. But he was stopped by officers with the other law enforcement agencies as he was returning to Santa Fe, the news release said.

The case remains under investigation.