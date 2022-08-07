Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in McKeesport that left one man in the hospital Saturday morning.

20-year-old Davon Blue from Homestead was taken into custody Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to a scene in McKeesport at around 11:06 a.m. this morning for reports of a shooting in McKeesport and found a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim is currently in a hospital in critical condition.

Blue is facing a long list of charges including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, false ID to law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Blue is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

