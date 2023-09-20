Police arrest suspect in multiple arson fires

Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for fires in and around Wichita Falls.

Waylon Farrell Buckingham was arrested Monday after police tailed him in the vicinity of a structure fire and two grass fires in north Wichita Falls.

The fire department was working a structure fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street and grass fires at Kiel and Airport Drive and in the 3900 block of Iowa Park Road at the time Buckingham’s vehicle was spotted.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police officers working with the Fire Marshal's Office had identified Buckingham as a “person of interest” in some recent fires. They followed him Monday and watched as he parked at a convenience store on Iowa Park Road and appeared to be watching for smoke from the house fire, then he drove to the vicinity of the grass fire on Iowa Park Road. Investigators also got footage from a home security camera in the area that showed Buckingham’s truck at the scene of the structure fire.

Buckingham was arrested and charged with arson and criminal trespass. His total bail was set at $201,500 and he remained in the Wichita County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

