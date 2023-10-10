Police arrest suspect on murder suspicion in south Fort Worth apartment complex killing

Police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder in a September killing in a south Fort Worth parking lot.

Mason Lewis was booked at a jail in connection with the shooting death of Darius Kees at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Ivy Glen Lane, according to law enforcement and medical examiner’s office records.

Kees, 30, was on Sept. 21 shot during a disturbance.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson did not describe the nature of the disturbance, respond to a question about whether there are other suspects in the death or immediately release the affidavit supporting an arrest warrant.

Kees died in the parking lot of gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

